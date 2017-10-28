First anniversary of demonetisation: Congress to observe Nov 8 as ‘Black Day’

The ruling Congress in Puducherry on Saturday said it would observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Black Day’ with its allies here. “The Centre’s move to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes on November 8 last year had crippled the economy, worsened the unemployment problem and failed to achieve its purpose in the country,” Puducherry PWD Minister and PCC president A Namassivayam said at a press conference here.

He said a meeting of the Congress and its allies including the DMK had been convened on October 31 to discuss the various activities to be conducted as part of the protest against the note ban implemented by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Namassivayam, who also holds the Local Administration portfolio, said efforts had been launched to curb spread of dengue by eradicating mosquitoes through multi-pronged measures including fogging operations.

He said the government had brought in a ban on display of advertisement materials, banners and cut-outs by political parties, business sector and others in areas which were outside the designated areas.

“We will abide by the directive of the Madras High Court and ensure that the ban on display of graffiti is not violated,” he said adding two days time had been given to all those, who had displayed such materials to remove them.

“We will take strict action against those violating the ban,” he added.

