Demonetisation: Cong plans agitation in Punjab, demands white paper, apology

Asha Kumari addresses the media at Congress Bhavan in Chandigarh on Friday. Sahil Walia

AS PART of its nationwide campaign against demonetisation, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Asha Kumari, has demanded a white paper and apology from the Narendra Modi-led government for the poor. Addressing the media here on Friday, she said the Prime Minister wanted 50 days post-demonetisation for the situation to stabilise and Congress, being a responsible party, had decided to react only after the deadline expired.

With the 50-day period over, Congress has decided to take to the streets against demonetisation as part of a nationwide campaign steered by a special committee led by MP and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Other members of the AICC-constituted committee are Randeep Surjewala and Oscar Fernandes. The party also plans to address the media at the block level in the entire country on January 2.

Asha Kumari said: “By declaring 86 per cent of India’s currency illegal, Modi had hit 99 per cent of the honest and hard-working people of the country while claiming to target 1 per cent of the black money hoarders and has brought development to a standstill while plunging the nation into a state of financial anarchy. India’s poor, farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, small businesses, middle class and the entire unorganised sector had, in particular, been severely affected by the move.”

She said the Congress demanded a white paper from Modi in which the country should be told as to how much black money has been unearthed since November 8, 2016, total economic loss to the nation on account of demonetisation, number of jobs and lives lost and why the government has not paid compensation to the families of the deceased. Besides, she also demanded that the government mention the names of all the people, institutions and entities that deposited Rs 25 lakh or more in bank accounts in the six months preceding November 8.