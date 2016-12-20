Defeat of Congress in Chandigarh MC polls is a trailer: Prem Kumar Dhumal

Prem Kumar Dhumal. Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Former Himachal Pradesh CM and leader of Opposition Prem Kumar Dhumal on Tuesday described the SAD-BJP alliance’s victory in Chandigarh municipal corporation election as a “trailer”, saying they will also be routed in the upcoming state Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Claiming that public has accepted the Centre’s move of demonetisation, Dhumal said “the support of public is clearly reflected in the Chandigarh elections.”

The demonetisation drive had emerged as as a key issue in the municipal corporation election. Accusing Congress of “running away from discussion in the Assembly” he said, “Opposition has the right to raise their voice in the Assembly.”

He was talking to reporters after the day’s proceedings of HP Assembly at Tapovan, Dharamshala. “Law and order situation has totally deteriorated in the state after terrorists were held from Mandi,” he said.

The development work is at stand still and the second day of the winter session was today washed away without question hour and any other work, Dhumal said.