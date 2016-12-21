CBI summons Sudip Bandopadhyay over ‘chit fund scam’ probe, Mamata Banerjee claims vendetta

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee .

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her fight against demonetisation would continue, while accusing the Centre of resorting to “vendetta politics” after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, was asked by the CBI to appear before it reportedly in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund ‘scam’.

An investigating officer told The Indian Express that the CBI wanted to interrogate Bandopadhyay as his name had come up during a probe into the alleged chit fund scam.

Bandopadhyay said he had received three calls from CBI. “I called them (CBI) back. They said you have to come to our office,” Bandopadhyay, who is also the chairman of Railway Standing Committee, said.

“Why is BJP govt doing vendetta politics? Our party LS leader got 3 calls from CBI. Nothing will deter us from fight against #DeMonetisation”, Mamata tweeted.

CBI had sent the leader a notice on Monday, asking him to appear before officials within two days.

He had allegedly been summoned earlier as well, but did not appear due to the recent Lok Sabha session.

Refuting Trinamool’s charge of vendetta politics, BJP asked why the party was afraid of a CBI investigation if it had done no wrong.

Urging the party to cooperate, BJP national secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said: “CBI is an autonomous body. Bandopadhyay should cooperate with CBI investigation. It is TMC’s duty to do so. Instead of crying vendetta politics to gain sympathy, the party should cooperate with the probe.”

A month ago, when he had received a text message that he may get a notice from CBI, Bandopadhyay had said, “If you speak up against BJP, they will use CBI, ED to harass you. But BJP can’t stop TMC.”

Meanwhile, Mamata continued to speak against demonetisation. “I read that new rules were announced today also. Every day a decision is changed, it means this is an unstable government… Imagine the situation in an area where there is no bank! There is cash crunch as well as bank crunch,” she said.

With PTI inputs