Pathanamthitta is first cashless collectorate in Kerala

Pathanamthitta district collectorate has become the first cashless collectorate in Kerala. The district collector and more than 50 staff members downloaded e-wallets on their mobile phones. District Collector R. Girija kicked off the initiative by downloading State Bank of India’s Buddy mobile wallet on her phone.

The collector and some 50 employees had undergone two days training on digital wallets. In a bid to popularise mobile wallets, the staff transferred money to each other through their e-wallets at an event organised at the collectorate. Several traders in the town also attended.

The state IT mission and Akshaya citizen service centre helped the district administration in their bid to promote digital payments.

A place is deemed to be cashless, when at least 10 traders and more than 40 consumers start using digital wallet as per Government of India’s directive.

