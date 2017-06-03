Demonetisation brought India together in its fight against corruption: Amit Shah in Kerala

Trivandrum: BJP National President, Amit Shah arrives to pay floral tribute to great social reformer Shri Ayyankali ji’s statue at Trivandrum on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI6_3_2017_000168A) Trivandrum: BJP National President, Amit Shah arrives to pay floral tribute to great social reformer Shri Ayyankali ji’s statue at Trivandrum on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI6_3_2017_000168A)

Addressing the Intellectuals and Eminent Citizens Meet in Trivandrum, Kerala, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday stressed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party whose aim is not to form a government but to see India reach the zenith in the world. He said that under the Modi government, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world.

Speaking about the BJP’s work in the last three years, Shah said that the demonetisation policy brought the nation together in its fight against corruption and black money. He said that under the Modi government, more than 4.5 crore toilets have been constructed, in houses, across the country. Discussing the several schemes introduced by the Modi government, Shah said that 28.52 crore bank accounts were opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana. He said, “Modi government has brought transparency in political fundings.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Shah said, “Communists wiped out in the world and Congress in India.” In a veiled attack on former prime miniter Manmohan Singh, Shah further added, “The government in the country had policy paralysis. Every minister used to consider himself as PM and no one acknowledged the PM as the head.”

Amit Shah arrived in Trivandrum on Saturday as part of his three-day visit to Kerala.

