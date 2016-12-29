‘Worst over’, BJP positive of note ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent public addresses since November 8 “kept the momentum for us” and insulated the party from “any deep dent” in image, a BJP leader said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent public addresses since November 8 “kept the momentum for us” and insulated the party from “any deep dent” in image, a BJP leader said.

Even as the Opposition has sharpened its attack on the government and called the demonetisation exercise a failure, the BJP leadership seems relieved that “normalcy” is returning to banking transactions, and because “the worst is over”. The 50-day deadline Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought for problems to ease ends Friday.

Sources in BJP said ground reports from election-bound Uttar Pradesh and Punjab indicate that distress in rural areas, especially among farmers, has come down. Several BJP MPs and leaders from UP had earlier cautioned the central leadership that the party’s poll prospects would take a hit unless normalcy is restored by January 15.

Watch what else is making news

“Confused and nervous” by the feedback, the leadership reportedly wanted to wait and watch before finalising any election strategy for UP. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent public addresses since November 8 “kept the momentum for us” and insulated the party from “any deep dent” in image, a leader said, adding that strategies are being firmed up for an aggressive campaign. Another BJP leader said the much-publicised cash seizures across the country also helped people to keep their trust in Modi.

According to a Union minister, even sectors severely affected by scrapping of high-denomination notes — carpet weaving, handloom and scrap metal recycling, among others —will soon come out of the lull. “We are not denying that ordinary people faced trouble, and that the exercise will drag growth, and that GDP growth may go down in one or two quarters,” a party leader said.

“But the worst is over. There is a sense of relief among the top leaders and in the government that the steps we have taken would tide us over.” BJP leaders said that even Sangh Parivar outfits that had earlier approached the government and highlighted problems with demonetisation have changed their stance since.