Congress, corruption “two sides of same coin”: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday launched a counter-attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his unwarranted outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the grand old party and corruption are two sides of the same coin. “The Congress and Corruption are two sides of the same coin. One after the other the Congress leaders are getting caught red-handed in some or the other charges of corruption, Rahul Gandhi should first look into this matter,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi alleged that demonetisation is a “Modi-made disaster”. “As there is a man-made disaster, similarly demonetisation is a Modi-made disaster,” he said at a rally in Belgaum, Karnataka.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi had attacked the economy by announcing demonetisation. “More than 100 people have died because of demonetisation drive and PM Modi is responsible for it,” Gandhi said, adding that the government has been attacking the poor people with its callous approach.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App