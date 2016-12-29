Demonetisation biggest scam in India’s political history: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday termed demonetisation as the “biggest scam in the political history of India”. “Demonetisation is the biggest scam in India’s political history,” said Surjewala while addressing a press briefing in Jaipur. The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning RBI into “Reverse Bank of India” by changing rules as many as 135 times. He asked the PM and the ruling BJP to reveal their links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, who recently declared over Rs 1300 crore, and accused both Modi and Amit Shah of knowing him.

WATCH VIDEO | Demonetisation Deadline: Congress Attacks PM Modi: Find Out More

PM Modi needs to move from speeches (Bhashan) to governance (Shasan) in the interest of the nation. Comparing PM Modi with the new Rs 2000 currency note he said that, “Modi ji is like the new Rs 2000 note, very colourful, looks good also, but just doesn’t work.”

Stepping up his attack, Surjewala said there were clear evidence of payoffs worth crores from Birla and Sahara to Modi and asked the PM to come clean on it. Surjewala said the I-T dept must raid the BJP accounts. He backed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the BJP and PM Modi post demonetisation.

Surjewala said the Congress will launch a nationwide agitation against demonetisation and other issues on January 6.

Quetioning why Modi has been running away from a debate in the Lok Sabha, though BJP and its allies have 325 seats in the Lower House, Surjewala asked: “BJP and its allies have 325 seats in Lok Sabha. Why is Modi ji then running away from a debate in the house?”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd