Demonetisation anniversary: Would you mind saying sorry, Prakash Raj asks Modi govt

On the first anniversary of demonetisation, noted multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government, saying the “disruptive impact” of the exercise made “millions suffer helplessly and the unorganised sector workers went for spin”.

Taking to Twitter, the 52-year-old on Wednesday questioned the intent of the Modi government as it announced demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last year on November 8.

Titled as “To Whomsoever It May Concern”, Raj’s post read, “While the rich found ways to convert their black money into shiny new notes, this disruptive impact made millions suffer helplessly and the unorganised sector workers went for spin. Would you mind saying sorry for the biggest blunder of our time?”

The National Award Winning actor captioned the image as “This day… That age.”

This is the not the first time that the Raj has criticised the government. Recently, he had raised the issues of moral policing, lynching “on the slightest doubt of cow slaughter”, and terrorising in the name of religion and trolling.

Raj also supported Kamal Haasan’s view on Hindu terror. “If instilling fear in the name of religion..culture..morality is not terrorizing..then what is it . #justasking,” Raj had written on Twitter.

“If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorizing….If taking law into hands and lynching people on slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorizing….If trolling with abuse, threat..to silence even a slightest voice of dissent is not terrorizing….then what is terrorizing.#justasking,” the actor had said in his post.

Earlier, the veteran actor had stirred up a storm by questioning the “absolute silence” of Prime Minister Modi on those “celebrating” the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Raj, a close friend of the Lankesh family, said the prime minister and others were pretending as if nothing had happened despite having social media followers celebrating the killing on social media.

A prominent name in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu cinema, Prakash Raj received the National Award for his role in the Tamil film “Kanchivaram”.

