Decisive battle fought and won, says PM Modi on Demonetisation anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the “decisive battle” fought by “125 crore Indians” against black money had been successful.

In a series of tweets to mark anti-black money day, Modi called demonetisation a “historic and multi dimensional success”. He wrote: “125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON…I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money.”

Modi’s announcement came as Union ministers fanned out across the country to stress that demonetisation was a crackdown on black money, give emotional speeches and cite data while the Opposition marked it as a Black Day. BJP ally Shiv Sena joined the protests in Maharashtra.

Modi also posted a short film on his Twitter handle to showcase the benefits demonetisation has supposedly brought. It had, he said, formalised the economy and ensured better jobs for the poor, while cleansing the financial system.

BJP president Amit Shah, who was in Junagadh, Gujarat, launched a signature campaign to mark the “anti-black money day”.

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

Attacking the Congress, he said it had always grabbed power with a false portrayal of the poor but it was no longer possible to dupe the country with “false tears and false pictures”. “The real face of the Congress has been unmasked and a new India has emerged,” he tweeted.

Among the ministers who came out in defence of the decision were Nirmala Sitharaman, Suresh Prabhu, Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar.

While Gadkari, who was in Mumbai, said the government’s demonetisation decision had led to 58 per cent growth in digital transactions and an increase in the number of tax payers, Defence Minister Sitharaman was in Chennai hitting out at former PM Manmohan Singh over his criticism of demonetisation.

