Demonetisation anniversary: Congress demands PM’s apology as Opposition holds protests across country

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for “destroying” India’s growth story, shutting down businesses and rendering crores jobless through the twin strikes of demonetisation and GST as it observed a “Black Day” across the country.

Senior leader P Chidambaram slammed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, asking whether it was “ethical” to heap misery on millions of people. Defending demonetisation, Jaitley had on Tuesday said it was a “morally and ethically correct” step.

The Congress held black-band protests across the country and took out candlelight processions at 8 pm. The Left parties too staged a protest in Delhi. Chidambaram said no one could deny that lives and jobs were lost due to the note ban and small businesses were closed.

“The Finance Minister says demonetisation was “ethical”. Was it ethical to heap misery on millions of people, especially 15 crore daily wage earners? Was it ethical to destroy 15 lakh regular jobs during Jan-April 2017? Was it ethical to force thousands of micro and small businesses to close down? Was it ethical to damage vibrant industrial hubs like Surat, Bhiwandi, Moradabad, Agra, Ludhiana and Tiruppur? Was it ethical to give an easy way for converting black money into white as now discovered by Govt?” Chidambaram asked in a series of tweets.

The former Finance Minister asked the government and the RBI to release RBI Board’s agenda, background note and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s note in the interest of transparency. “If govt is confident of its decision, why does it fear releasing these documents?” he asked. Rejecting the government’s claim that demonetisation has eliminated black money, he said, “Let the Gujarat election campaign start and you will find the ‘eliminated’ black money.”

Addressing reporters at the AICC headquarters, the party’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala asked the PM to apologise. “The entire impact of the double whammy of demonetisation and GST is now being felt across the country. It is not the Congress alone which is saying it. It is the opinion of every economic expert… that the double whammy of the disastrous decision of demonetisation as also the unthoughtful and unprepared implementation of the GST has led to a surgical strike on India’s economy.”

“It has destroyed not only India’s growth story but has also rendered crores of people jobless. Businesses have shut down. And that is something Prime Minister should apologise for. It would have been better had Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apologised and admitted that they have committed a major mistake. But it seems that the Prime Minister is so drunk on the arrogance of power that he is refusing to see reason,” he said.

Addressing the protest by six Left parties, CPM Poliburo member Brinda Karat said the government had set two records — making people lose their lives in queues and helping hoarders change black money into white. “For the first time in the history of India, a government is celebrating the deaths and the sufferings of people,” she said.

