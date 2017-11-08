Demonetisation anniversary: Only ruling party at the Centre benefited from note ban, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanded a probe into the demonetisation exercise. (File Photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demanded a probe into the demonetisation exercise. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a tirade against the Narendra Modi government on demonetisation on Wednesday, alleging that only the ruling party at the Centre benefited from note ban. She claimed that in the name of demonetisation, the country’s economy had been totally derailed.

“It is bad for the country. They (central government) have to give an explanation. But they are only delivering speeches,” she told reporters at the state secretariat. Banerjee also changed the display picture on her Twitter account to ‘black’ on the first anniversary of demonetisation. “I have turned my Twitter DP black #DeMoDisaster. Let us raise our voices #Nov8BlackDay,” the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote on her Twitter handle.

She said demonetisation was a “big scam” and demanded an investigation into it alleging that only the ruling party at the Centre benefited from it. The TMC chief said the Modi government would not be in power forever and the truth would come out.

Stating that she was not an economics expert, Banerjee said former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie had criticised the Centre’s demonetisation move. She said a probe should be conducted also to find out whether demonetisation was executed through a proper planning or it was a move to make black money white. “If it (note ban) was good, why so many farmers had to commit suicide,” she asked.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Banerjee said, “Demonetisation was not to combat black money. It was only to convert black money into white money for vested interests of the political party in power.” Hitting out at the Centre for rolling out GST after demonetisation, the TMC supremo said, “It was double selfish taxation for the people.”

