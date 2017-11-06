Demonetisation anniversary: Mumbai Congress to pay tribute to people who died while withdrawing money

Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress president, said they will hold a protest at Azad Maidan. File Photo Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress president, said they will hold a protest at Azad Maidan. File Photo

As a part of its nationwide drive against demonetisation, the city Congress unit will hold a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on November 8 to mark the first anniversary of the note ban.

At the protest venue, Congress workers will pay tribute to those people who had died while standing in queues for withdrawing their money in the aftermath of demonetisation in various parts of the country.

The Congress had announced to mark the first anniversary of note ban as “black day” against the NDA government’s decision to celebrate November 8 as “anti-black money day”.

“Some 115 people had died while standing in queues to withdraw money from their own bank accounts (after the government withdrew high-value currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from circulation). The decision of demonetisation has affected the poor in the country. We will pay tributes to those who had died,” Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said.

He said the Congress would organise a rally at the Juhu beach in suburban Mumbai, where it would hold a condolence meeting. “Some party workers will tonsure their heads to mark the protest,” Nirupam said. He said former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan would also hold a dialogue with representatives of various sectors on the occasion.

