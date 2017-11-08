Demonetisation anniversary LIVE updates: PM Modi thanks people for supporting noteban, helping eradicate black money

Demonetisation anniversary: On November 8, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government had announced the removal of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from circulation. (Express Illustration) Demonetisation anniversary: On November 8, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government had announced the removal of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from circulation. (Express Illustration)

The BJP and Congress-led Opposition are likely to lock horns on Wednesday, on the first anniversary of demonetisation. While the ruling party is celebrating November 8 as ‘anti-black money day’, several Opposition parties have decided to observe it as a ‘Black Day.’ Several Union ministers and BJP leaders will be highlighting the “benefits” of demonetisation across the country today.

On November 8, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government had withdrawn Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from circulation, in a bid to curb corruption and black money.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described demonetisation a as “watershed moment for the Indian economy.” Reacting to former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s criticism of demonetisation, Jaitley said the move was contradictory to the “loot that happened in the second generation spectrum scam, Commonwealth Games and allocation of coal blocks”.

Demonetisation anniversary LIVE updates:

8.20 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said noteban move was a ‘thoughtless act.’ “Demonetisation was a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act,” he wrote on Twitter.

8.10 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticises the noteban move. “Demonetisation is a big scam. I repeat, demonetisation is a big scam. If thorough investigation is conducted, this will be proved,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Contrary to government claims, Mamata alleged that demonetisation was not to combat black money. “It was only to convert black money into white money for vested interests of political party in power. Black money became ‘white fund’ for them,” she said.

8.00 am: Congress organises Marathon in Chhattisgarh to observe ‘black day’ on demonetisation anniversary, reports ANI.

7.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes to Twitter to share the “success” of demonetisation. “I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money,” he tweeted. The Prime Minister also shared a short film on “benefits of demonetisation.”

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

7.35 am: Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Suresh Prabhu and Smriti Irani will speak to the media in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow respectively, reported news agency PTI.

7.30 am: Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal will address press conferences in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad respectively. Union Minister Jayant Sinha has also been drafted for the exercise, according to sources.

Read Demonetisation anniversary full coverage here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd