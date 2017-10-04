Demonetisation an ‘idiotic jolt’ to economy, GST badly implemented: Arun Shourie

In a stinging interview to a news channel, Arun Shourie on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the “sliding economic growth and increasing job losses”. The former union minister also likened demonetisation with suicide saying the latter too is “a bold step” to take.
Shourie, speaking to NDTV, called demonetisation as “the largest money-laundering scheme”, and described it as an “idiotic jolt” to the economy. On the GST, he said it was an “important reform, but (was) poorly implemented”.
He also labelled the BJP regime as a ‘government of two-and-a-half persons; that is, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and one in-house lawyer.”
Speaking about his former cabinet colleague Yashwant Sinha’s recent criticism on the government’s alleged “mishandling” of the economy, Shourie claimed that “many others in the BJP share our concerns”.
While the BJP was dismissive of Sinha’s comments, Shourie said it was their “standard operating procedure” to shoot down dissent. He even suggested that the party should pre-emptively release a “list of persons in advance who they think are frustrated”.
Shourie’s criticism comes days after former Finance Union Minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the government for its alleged mismanagement of the economy.
- Oct 4, 2017 at 5:41 pmthe handful of people who are in the know of how the worlds money market is operating have never pursued the top positions of the government. All other,including me are dumb asses about the monetary system. Modi and his cohorts, who still defend the demonetization and GST are just doing their work tobe in the cabinet or in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to enjoy tax payers money. What they enjoy is just beyond the reach of the PMO's secretariat staff. Just Imagine if GST is implemented in its present form the entertainment industry will lay off several thousand employees and similarly those in the marginalized society patronize the small restaurants will have to discontinue and thus their will be yet another few more thousands will be jobless. This is a simple analysis and even this these s have not understood if GST were to be successful the state should discontinue further taxation instead the GOI should levy the same percentage of tax that the state was collecting.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 5:41 pmThe rss/ The RSS/BJP have let loose their online goondas to silence any thing which remotely smells like dissent. They have decided not to see anything or hear anything against their course of action be it from their own well wishers. God only can save this country now.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 5:40 pmHe desires to be awarded by Modi Govt. for his foolish talks. It is his periodical outbursts to be in the news only. The more he talks, more he is hated.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 5:38 pmArun shourie looks frustrated person. If we shall go and look back his tenure as minister. We can find many faults. Instead of supporting honest and hardworking presant government he is trying to find fault.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 5:35 pmArun Sourie has been a great journalist I have been reading his column from his days as Executive Editor of Indian Express. Of late however, it seems, he is loosing his objectivity. Sometime back, he said, PMO under Modi, was the weakest in Indian history now he says Demonetization is a great money laundering job and GST has been poorly executed, without clarifying who is the beneficiary of the so called money laundering and how GST could have been better implemented, given that any proposal required the consent of all concerned who belonged to different parties and ideologies.Reply
