Demonetisation a ploy to divert attention from unfulfilled promises: Congress  

Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday alleged the Modi government announced the demonetisation decision to divert people’s attention from “unfulfilled” poll promises and that it has rendered a large number of youths jobless and led to the closure of small industries.

The situation has not returned to normal even 70 days after the demonetisation decision was announced and more than 50 per cent ATM are closed, HPCC General Secretary Naresh Chauhan said.

Chauhan said his party would “gherao” the Reserve Bank of India on January 23 to protest the note ban that has harmed the economy, pulled down the growth rate and caused great inconvenience to people.