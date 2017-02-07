Demonetisation a movement to clean India like ‘Swachh Bharat’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed opposition parties for criticising demonetisation and said that it was a movement to clean India just like ‘Swachh Bharat’. PM Modi was speaking in Lok Sabha in reply to motion of thanks to the President’s address. He said the decision was taken at the right time to tackle problem of black money and tax evasion in the country.

“When can you have an operation? When the body is healthy. For demonetisation, good economy was needed and this was a proper time. Our economy was doing well and our (demonetisation) decision was taken at the right time,” IANS quoted the PM as saying.

PM Modi also said that he cared about the poor and underprivileged masses of the country and was determined to work for them. Attacking the opposition for ‘stalling the Winter session of Parliament’, Modi said that he was ready to debate the issue but Opposition leaders were ‘concerned with giving TV bytes’.

On November 8, PM Modi had made a surprise announcement of making the old higher denomination notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 illegal giving a 50 day period for the people to replace them with new notes. The Opposition parties protested against ‘lack of preparation’ and ‘poor implementation’ by the government claiming it had caused ‘immense discomfort to the masses’.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd