Demonetisation a ‘historic mistake’: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo) Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo)

Demonetisation was a “historic mistake” which had an adverse impact on the country’s economy, said Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot who led a protest against the move in Jaipur on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The Congress observed the first anniversary of demonetisation as ‘Black Day’ across the country.

Pilot said the decision was taken to “deceive” the people, and not the objectives the prime minister announced — to curb corruption and black money, tackle terror funding, and eliminate counterfeit currency notes. He alleged that demonetisation put a question mark on the

credibility of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and its autonomy.

Even after a year, the government was not able to clarify how black money returned to banks after the step was taken, he added.

The former Union minister said that terrorist activities have increased by 33 per cent in comparison to last year, the country’s growth rate plummeted, inflation soared and small and medium industries were affected. Over 100 people lost their lives while standing in bank

queues and GST implementation in haste caused major loss.

AICC general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey said that the country was suffering from the wrong economic policies of the BJP government. He said that demonetisation was a well-planned policy to turn black money of those in power into white.

Congress leaders also carried out a candle march at district headquarters and submitted memorandum to the prime minister seeking answers related to demonetisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App