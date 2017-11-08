Demonetisation a ‘buffoonery measure’, says Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo)

Demonetisation introduced by the Modi government was a ‘buffoonery measure’, holding the country to ransom and had not achieved its purpose, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Wednesday.

“Demonetisation was a ‘buffoonery measure’ introduced by Modi government, holding the country to ransom and had not achieved its purpose. On the contrary the country is facing a serious setback in the economy. Youth seeking jobs are also left in the lurch”, the chief minister said.

Likewise, GST was a ‘ridiculous step’ which had brought down revenue of some states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and West Bengal, he alleged. Puducherry was now suffering a 30 per cent fall in revenue after introduction of GST, he alleged.

“Demonetisation and GST were wrong measures the NDA government took without paying attention to serious hardships they caused to the poor, small and medium industries, small traders and the youth seeking jobs”, he said.

The chief minister was addressing participants as part of a nationwide ‘black day’ protest on the first anniversary of demonetisation. On the style of functioning of Kiran Bedi with whom the Congress government has locked horns on various issues, he alleged that she either rejects proposals sent by government for approval or forwards them to the Centre for clarification.

Her ‘negative’ and ‘non cooperative’ stand deprives farmers, students, Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes of benefits of various welfare schemes, he said, adding this approach cannot be brooked for long.

Narayanasamy alleged that the NDA was now distinguishing itself by taking steps to unseat non-BJP governments and also ‘sending to jail those who criticise the NDA rule’.

There were instances of the Enforcement Directorate or Income Tax department taking action against those finding fault with NDA government policies and schemes. He said the Puducherry government would never be cowed down by the objectionable approach by the Lt Governor ‘functioning like a BJP agent.’

“People’s welfare and protection of Puducherry is more important than office and position for Congress and its allies”, he said. He criticised Bedi holding in abeyance an order on reappointment of seven MLAs as chairmen of PSU here and said the Lt Governor should cooperate with the government and contribute to Puducherry’s development.

“A Lt Governor should not try to supplant the administration as was observed by Supreme court yesterday (on the power tussle between the Centre and the AAP government over the Lieutenant Governor`s administrative powers).

DMK convener R Siva warned the Lt Governor of massive agitations if she continued to reject the decisions of the elected government.

He said the Lt Governor is an appointed incumbent whereas the ministry and MLAs are elected by the people. Hence Bedi should honour the principles of democracy, he said.

