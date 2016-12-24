Rs 37 lakh in new currency notes seized from Kerala businessman

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

In yet another crackdown on black money post demonetisation, Kerala Police on Saturday confiscated Rs 37 lakh in new currency notes from a businessman in Malappuram district, news agency ANI reported. The seizure took place in Tirur town of the district. Police also seized Rs 2.5 lakh from another local.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has seized over Rs 80 crore worth of new notes from across the country as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders.

More details to follow.

