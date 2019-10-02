Demolition of Maradu flats: Residents of one complex say unfairly clubbed with other 3

With only two days left for the Supreme Court-mandated deadline to evict residents of four apartment complexes in Kochi slated for demolition, the residents of one complex said that they have been unfairly clubbed with the other three buildings.

On November 27, 2018, the Supreme Court set up a three-member committee to hear the affected parties and send a report on the legality of construction and to decide on their CRZ classification. Accusing the committee of “serious fraud”, the petition said instead of conducting the enquiry themselves, the committe further set up a technical committee to assist it, two of whose members are members of the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority, which is the appellant in the case against the house owners.

The petitioners also accused the enquiry committee of not sending notices to the house owners or visiting the buildings.

The petition also said the CRZ Regulations of 1991 are not applicable to their building because construction began in 1995, a year before the regulations were approved by the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Their other objections:

* Because the court did not make them parties in the review case, they had no opportunity to be heard or present their objections.

* Even if it is deemed illegal by the 1991 regulation, as a result of the 2011 notification, the building is on permissible area and hence cannot be demolished.

When reached for his reaction to the petition, Ernakulam Collector Suhas S refused to comment, saying the case is sub-judice.