Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Demolish illegal constructions in Kasauli, cannot endanger life: Supreme Court

Hearing a plea challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal directing closure of establishments that were extended without approvals, the court said illegal constructions had put the entire city in danger, causing landslides.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2018 4:01:48 am
Stating that lives of people cannot be endangered for money-making, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of illegal constructions in Kasauli town of Himachal Pradesh.

“You just demolish it. What is going on? You are admitting that you were supposed to make only two-storeyed building. There was a landslide in your premises and you did nothing. You are putting life of people in danger. For what? Money,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said, coming down heavily on the illegal construction.

Hearing a plea challenging an order of the National Green Tribunal directing closure of establishments that were extended without approvals, the court said illegal constructions had put the entire city in danger, causing landslides. The court added “either you demolish it or we will ask the authorities to demolish it. It is your choice.”

