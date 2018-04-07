Democracy being murdered in Bengal, BJP tells Supreme Court

BJP alleged TMC of ‘murdering democracy’ in West bengal. (Express photo) BJP alleged TMC of ‘murdering democracy’ in West bengal. (Express photo)

The BJP on Friday told the Supreme Court that “democracy is being murdered” in West Bengal by the ruling Trinamool Congress, which it alleged was not allowing its candidates to file nomination papers for the panchayat polls. The Trinamool hit back, saying it was the BJP that was fomenting trouble in the state.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the BJP, told a bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre that “democracy is being murdered” in the state. Citing West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) statistics, he said that BJP candidates were not even getting nomination papers. The court will deliver its order in the matter on April 9.

The state BJP and Congress had moved the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court, respectively, seeking the court’s intervention to enable their candidates to file nominations for the panchayat polls beginning May 1. Both parties also sought deployment of central paramilitary forces for orderly polls.

“The ruling party is engaged in large-scale poll violence. We are not getting nomination papers. I have videos showing violence at many places,” Rohatgi said, adding that the BJP and Congress, who are arch rivals, are aggrieved and seeking the same remedy. “This is a troubled state,” he said. Rohatgi requested the court to direct that WBSEC upload the nomination form on its website so that candidates can download it. He requested the court to extend the last date of nominations, which is April 9, and direct the Centre to deploy paramilitary forces.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the central government was willing to deploy paramilitary forces if there was a requisition from the SEC or a direction from the court. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for West Bengal, trashed the BJP’s claims and said there were many districts where BJP candidates had filed more nomination papers than Trinamool candidates. “There is trouble in the state, but the question is who is fomenting that trouble. You (BJP) have no presence there. So you foment trouble and want paramilitary forces,” he said.

Singhvi said the petition was aimed at creating media headlines, and that the BJP had not cited any specific instances of a candidate being attacked. He said it was a settled law that once the poll process has started, it cannot be tinkered with, and if they have any grievances they can file election petitions.

