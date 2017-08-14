Demeaning to say PM is involved in solving AIADMK’s internal affairs, says OPS faction

Ever since the AIADMK broke into two factions, representatives of both the camps have been meeting PM Modi and other BJP leaders. (Source: PTI) Ever since the AIADMK broke into two factions, representatives of both the camps have been meeting PM Modi and other BJP leaders. (Source: PTI)

The O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK today quashed speculation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s involvement in solving internal issues of the party and said it would be “demeaning” to think so. Speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan said, “It will be demeaning to say that the PM is involved in solving the internal affairs of another political party.” Ever since the AIADMK broke into two factions, representatives of both the camps have been meeting PM Modi and other top brass of the BJP giving space for speculation that the saffron party was meddling with internal issues of the AIADMK.

The press interaction was held after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today met PM Modi at his residence and apprised him about the political situation in the state.

“Prevailing atmosphere in the state under the present regime, feeling of AIADMK cadres and opinion of the public has been expressed to the PM,” said Panneerselvam. However, he refused to divulge the nitty gritty of the discussion, particularly after the AIADMK Amma faction led by chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami “de-legitimised” TTV Dhinakaran’s position in the party moving a step forward for merger of both camps.

“Decisions which suit the best for the people of the state will be taken,” Panneerselvam said. Notably, CM Palaniswami had also met PM Modi last week. Later, he had said that only talks related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test took place in the meeting.

