Demanding death for rapists: Swati Maliwal’s hunger strike enters Day 3 despite medical warnings

Demanding death penalty for rapists, Delhi Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal continued her hunger strike on Monday for the fourth day. Maliwal’s protest comes in the wake of recent rape cases in Kathua, Unnao and Surat. The DCW chief reportedly refused to end her strike despite medical warnings issued by doctors.

“Her (Maliwal’s) medical condition is not good. Doctors have advised her to break her fast but she is not giving up,” a DCW official informed news agency ANI. She has not been eating food since Friday and is surviving on water, the official added.

रातों रात नोट बन्दी की जा सकती है, तो फिर रातों रात महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी कड़े कदम क्यों नही उठाते। जितनी ऊर्जा अपनी और पुलिस की मेरा अनशन तुड़वाने में लगा रहे हैं, उससे आधी ऊर्जा अगर महिलाओं के हित में लगे तो देश सुधरे।

While Maliwal began protesting on Friday with reference to the Unnao rape case in which a minor girl who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, two other rape cases in Kathua and Surat surfaced later on Sunday

“The police initially asked me to vacate the place. Now the DCP has come with entire police force with a false doctors’ report saying my life is in danger. But I can run for 5 km. They will forcibly pick me up in the night. They are not allowing me to consult a private doctor. What is the fear @narendramodi?” tweeted DCW chief.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also registered his presence at Maliwal’s protest on Sunday. “I am not here to support her cause. I am here because I am a father, a husband and a son. Most importantly, as Delhi CM, I am always concerned for women’s safety,” said Kejriwal.

