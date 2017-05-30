Demand to sack Rana Gurjit Singh: AAP march from Vidhan Sabha to Capt house today

Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will march from Punjab Vidhan Sabha to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence Tuesday demanding Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh’s dismissal from Cabinet. All 20 AAP MLAs and the two Lok Insaf Party MLAs, Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, will take part in the march along with other office bearers of the party. AAp’s state president Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka will lead the march along with Bholath MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Meanwhile, Khaira Tuesday wrote an “open letter” to Amarinder saying the sand mining auction scam was nothing but a case of “benami” transactions and “blatant matter of money laundering, hawala and corrupt practices by the minister”. Khaira said that there is not an iota of doubt that Amit Bahadur and others are mere frontmen and the real culprit to hijack the mining trade is Rana Gurjit Singh. “The entire source of funding to corner these sand quarries has come from different accounts of companies owned by Rana Gurjit Singh. By doing so, Rana has adopted unconstitutional, illegitimate and illegal means to usurp and loot national resources and cheat the public exchequer of the state,” said Khaira.

Khaira also said that it seemed the chief minister was being “blackmailed by Rana Gurjit Singh”, as he has been a source of funding for his political activities for the past 10-15 years. “And the more you choose to keep quiet or shield and protect your minister, the more a public perception is developing that possibly you are also a part of a larger game plan to corner the spoils of Punjab,” said Khaira. He added that Congress had been accusing the Badals of promoting sand mafia, land mafia, liquor mafia, transport mafia, cable mafia etc and now Capt Amarinder’s government is trying to shield a minister who is promoting the same thing. The BJP too held protests across the state against Punjab Chief Minsiter Captain Amarinder Singh.

