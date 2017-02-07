Demand in Rajya Sabha for proper representation to all communities in judiciary

A member today made a demand in Rajya Sabha for taking steps to ensure proper representation of all communities in appointments of Judges in Supreme Court and High Courts. In his special mention in the House of elders, Majeed Memon (NCP) said although the Judges of the Supreme Court and various High Courts are not appointed on the basis of their religion, yet there has to be a proportionate representation of all communities in judiciary.

“Currently, out of 23 sitting Judges in the Supreme Court, there is not a single Muslim Judge, which is a matter of concern. Similarly, the aggregate number of Muslim Judges in various High Courts is also far below their proportion,” the member from Maharashtra said.

Watch what else is making news

Stressing that it is not that Muslim subordinate judges or lawyers suitable for such appointments are not available, he said: “In keeping with the spirit of ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas’, the Government is expected to take necessary steps in this direction”.

Congress member Palvai Govardhan Reddy demanded withdrawal of notification issued by the University Grant Commission regarding reduction in number of attempts under NEET.

“I suggest that instead of giving just three attempts, you can permit students additional attempts if one qualifies with minimum percentage of marks prescribed under NEET,” he said.

Ali Anwar Ansari (JDU) demanded equal pay for equal work for workers employed on contract basis in the state-owned DD News.

He said DD News was not following rules regarding equal pay for equal work for its contractual employees.

The JDU member sought immediate intervention of the government in this regard.

V Vijayasai Reddy (YSC-CP) highlighted the issue of illegal sand mining in the country.

He said India’s booming USD 157 billion construction sector is expected to grow in the coming years and hence the demand for sand and other minor minerals will increase as well, making it more difficult for the Government to curb the methodical and unlawful abuse of riverbeds and coastal areas.

JD(U) member Ram Nath Thaku made a demand for comprehensive reforms in the administration of AIIMS, Delhi.