Demand for surrogate mothers persists, medical bodies call for liberal laws

Recently, 48-year-old Pune resident Rajashree Patil used her son’s cryopreserved semen for a surrogate pregnancy. Her son, Prathamesh, had died of brain cancer two years ago. The surrogate mother gave birth to twins and handed over the children to Patil. This particular case has also raised a debate over ‘ethical issues’, with members of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of India (FOGSI), Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and others underlining the need to bring in ‘good, liberal’ laws that can deal with the various contentious points raised by it.

Dr Rishma Pai, former president of FOGSI and the president elect of ISAR, told The Indian Express her personal opinion on Patil’s case was that a child should have at least one parent. “Personally, I feel that each child needs at least one parent. In this case, doctors were consulted and IVF procedures were decided upon. With no law in place that governs surrogacy, everything that is said will be looked upon as an opinion. There are many advanced techniques related to fertility but do we go ahead just because they are there”.

However, Pai, along with FOGSI and ISAR members, have opposed various clauses of the draft Surrogacy Bill 2016 that aims to ban commercial surrogacy. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016, and after backlash from certain sections, a Joint Parliamentary Committee had looked into its various recommendations.

Last year, FOGSI and other bodies had made several representations to the Centre on the issue. Dr Jaideep Malhotra, who has taken charge as the new president of FOGSI, said that they were hopeful these recommendations would be incorporated. She also said that a registry can be set up to monitor the number of egg donors, instead of proposing a ban, said Dr Malhotra.

“There is definitely a need to prevent the misuse of assisted reproductive technology… efforts have been made in this direction, with the setting up of a national registry of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks to act as a central database in the country. Through this, details of these clinics and banks, including the nature and type of services provided by them, can be obtained on a regular basis. The registry is maintained by the Indian Council of Medical Research,” said Dr Sunita Tandulkwadkar, joint treasurer at ISAR.

Assisted reproductive technology is particularly useful in cases where a woman is born without a womb, or faces premature ovarian failure, or whose uterus is damaged due to diseases like TB, said Dr Pai, adding that those registered with the ICMR have been adopting “good ethical practices” and voluntarily giving data about each case.

The members, however, stressed that there was a need to bring in legislation on the issue. “The journey of assisted reproductive technology, from being an out-of-reach one to a mainstream modality, is now a reality. We need good, liberal and defining laws,” stressed Dr Pai.

