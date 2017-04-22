Deluge of rain causes flood-like situation in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has directed district officials to provide relief to the affected families. (File) Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has directed district officials to provide relief to the affected families. (File)

Heavy rain has led to a flood-like situation in at least seven villages of South West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya. However, there has been no report of any loss of life. The incessant rain since Friday has submerged houses, agricultural land besides damaging roads in seven low-lying areas of the district.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has directed district officials to provide relief to the affected families. At least four families of Silkona village have been given shelter at a local school because of the flood-like situation, district deputy commissioner Cyril V Diengdoh told PTI.

Seven villages under Zikzak Community & Rural Development block, namely Silkona, Nandirchar, Beparipara, Hridaypur, Daspara, Patelipara and New Kalaichar were the worst-hit, he said. Paddy fields in Mahendraganj area were submerged and BDOs and field staff were trying to assess the damage, he said.

The district Disaster Management Agency has deployed officials and ‘gram sevaks’ on the field for conducting actual ground assessment and set up relief camps, should the need arise.

