Deliver results or resign: Uddhav Thackeray reads the riot act to Shiv Sena leaders

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday issued a stern warning to ministers and organisational leaders to deliver results in the municipal corporation and zilla parishad elections in February in Maharashtra or face the consequences. The elections for the 10 municipal corporations and 26 zilla parishads will take place on February 16 and 21. At a meeting at Matoshree, Thackeray did some hard talking to the leaders to rise to the electoral challenges and not take the organisation for granted. The Sena ministers, MLAs and shakha pramukhs were present at the closed-door meeting held to discuss the poll strategy.

A senior leader revealed to The Indian Express that Thackeray told the leaders, “I have no problems in giving consent for the candidates you recommend for the elections. I will give the ticket. But it is your responsibility to see the candidates get elected. If the candidates lose, I will seek your resignation from the post you hold in the organisation or government.”

Expressing his disappointment over the recently held local bodies elections, Thackeray said, “The party should have done better. And those who have failed should take note of their complacency.” Sena minister Ramdas Kadam confirmed, “Some of the ministers during the local bodies elections held between November 2016 and January 2017, were found lagging in taking their field jobs seriously. Uddhavji expressed his disappointment as they did not campaign effectively in the constituencies assigned to them by the party.”

In the recently held municipal council elections, the Shiv Sena was relegated to the fourth (last ) position winning a total of 616 seats. The BJP emerged number one party with 1207. Congress won 919 and NCP 788 seats. In terms of council presidents the BJP won 104, Sena 26, Congress 55 and NCP 24. The political managers in the Sena said, “Thackeray’s blunt speak was necessary to convey a strong message to ministers, elected members and shakha pramukhs who play important roles in the party.”

Shiv Sena leaders admit that municipal corporation elections in Mumbai and Thane are being pitched as a do or die battle for the party. Uddhav wants every single leader to pitch their respective resources and efforts in these elections. A senior Sena leader said, “The message to the cadre is not to allow the remote in Mumbai and Thane slip from their control.” The Sena which has been ruling these two municipal corporations finds itself facing the anti-incumbency factor along with political growth of the BJP.