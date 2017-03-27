Deliver or make room, the Adityanath mantra

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) BJP MP Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved that he means business by taking 50-odd policy decisions within a week of taking over the reins of Uttar Pradesh. That he is firm on maintaining proper decorum, hygiene and punctuality in the official machinery became clear on the very first day in office when he undertook a round of the CM Secretariat, personally looking into every nook and corner which was never visited by any chief minister in 40 years.

Repulsive paan (betel) stains on the walls, layers of dust on files piled up over the years, missing officials and staff caught his attention during the surprise check. And no prize for guessing that his immediate action was putting a ban on chewing paan and paan masala in public places, and installation of biometric system and CCTVs.

The very next day some ministers and senior officials picked up brooms to lead by example. “Such dust can lead to TB among government staff,” he noted while taking a round of the Annexe Building, which also houses the chief minister’s office.

The chief minister did not wait for chairing a formal cabinet meeting for strict implementation of ban on illegal slaughterhouses and formation of anti-Romeo squads, but took prompt action issuing directives to officials. Making known his firm resolve on law and order, he has asked criminals to leave the state.

He has also asked BJP office bearers and public representatives not to undertake any contractual work and instead monitor them for effective execution. During his first visit to Gorakhpur after assuming office, the chief minister did not mince words when he said, “Those who can work for 18-20 hours everyday can remain with us, others can go their own way.”

Adityanath also advised ministers and officials not to take files home and rather clear them during office hours. “In two months, we will create such an atmosphere that people will start feeling the difference and know how a government should be run,” he said. As part of his efforts to bring about a change in the work culture, the chief minister ordered review of security given to political leaders so that they do not flaunt the red beacon or use sirens and hooters in their vehicles.

He also directed that one female and one male police personnel must be present at the reception of each police station while directing increase in strength of women police personnel in the state. Ensuring proper drinking water facility at every police station has been ordered along with directions for creating a citizen’s charter in each and every department.

To boost the morale of the police force and instill fear among those in a limbo, the chief minister paid a surprise visit to the Hazratganj police station and reached there even before top officials. To check corruption, officials and ministers have been instructed to give details of their property within 15 days. Taking a serious note of the condition of state roads, he directed Public Works Department officials to ensure that all state roads are made pothole-free by June 15.

Besides, contractors with criminal background should be replaced by those who have a clean record and can give quality work. The grant for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh along with directions to get Mansarovar Bhavan constructed near New Delhi for the benefit of pilgrims. The Adityanath government also ordered to provide non-stop electricity during Navaratri, Ram Navmi and facilities to devotees at Shaktipeetha during the nine-day festival.

Over 50 officials on extension have already been shown the door and unlike his predecessors, Adityanath has so far stayed away from effecting any major administrative reshuffle which might take place after close of current financial year. “The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a fast-track mode from day one itself and it has taken a number of positive decisions,” senior minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said when asked to comment on major decisions being taken by the government without holding a cabinet meeting.

“As far as meeting of the Cabinet is concerned, it will be held shortly,” he said. The chief minister also took up cudgels against illegal mining, warning that no wrongdoer would be allowed to go scot-free. He also issued an order to officials that they would be held answerable if there was any death due to starvation or floods in the state.

Adityanath has asked all departments to come up with a plan to prioritise tasks that can be delivered within the first 100 days of his government to reflect a visible change on the ground. Power Point presentations by each department is being prepared for the chief minister, who is expected to sit through the demo to have a firsthand account of the situation on the ground.

“Top officers are spending sleepless nights preparing such reports,” said a senior officials requesting anonymity. To ensure that government employees shun their relaxed attitude, an order has been issued, asking them not to wear jeans and t-shirts at work and stick to formals. Hospital staff will have their day’s salary cut if they do not adhere to the dress code. While men have been asked to wear shirts and trousers, women employees will wear sari or salwar suit. Instructions have also been issued for teachers that they should not use mobile phones in school unless very necessary.

From day one in office, Adityanath has been toeing BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (Pledge for People’s Welfare), touching upon key issues on the basis of priority.

