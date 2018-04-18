Deliver Asaram case verdict inside Jodhpur jail: Rajasthan HC

Asaram Bapu. Asaram Bapu.

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday directed a trial court, hearing a sexual assault case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, to pronounce its judgment inside the Jodhpur Central Jail to prevent breach of law and order situation in the city. The verdict in the case is likely to be delivered on April 25.

The division bench passed the order while hearing an application of the state police, where they sought permission to hold the proceedings for pronouncement of judgment in the case on the jail premises to avoid clashes between the security forces and the godman’s followers after the verdict is delivered.

The court also directed the of the jail superintendent to make arrangements for holding the court proceeding.

