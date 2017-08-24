Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital doctors on indefinite strike over assault by patient

The strike has interrupted the emergency services at the hospital and badly affected the patients who were made to return from the emergency gate without being treated. (ANI photo) The strike has interrupted the emergency services at the hospital and badly affected the patients who were made to return from the emergency gate without being treated. (ANI photo)

Resident doctors of New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital are on an indefinite strike since Wednesday evening after a resident doctor was allegedly manhandled by a patient in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital, news agency ANI has reported. The patient allegedly assaulted the doctor complaining delayed treatment.

The strike has interrupted the emergency services at the hospital and badly affected the patients who were made to return from the emergency gate without being treated. “Have come here for delivery of my daughter-in-law. A strike is going on here (Safdarjung Hospital), where do we go now?” ANI quoted one Ramvati, mother-in-law of a patient admitted to the hospital, as saying on Thursday.

“Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a patient assaulted a doctor alleging that his treatment was being delayed by the doctor. Such incidents are not new to us. Earlier also we witnessed such violence,” Dheer Singh, president of Safdurjung resident doctors’ association, told ANI.

Singh said they were opposed to such assaults and wanted increased security in the hospital complex. “The strike is indefinite and we have lodged an institutional FIR,” he added.

