Fire breaks out in forested area in Model Town, no casualties

A fire broke out in the woods in north west Delhi’s Model Town this evening and fire tenders are trying to douse it, an official said. Around 5 PM the fire department received a call about a fire in the forested area near DAV school in Model Town. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and till last reports came they are trying to douse the blaze, a Delhi Fire Services official said, adding no casualty was reported.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot and supervised the firefighting operations.

“The cause of fire is not known and investigation will reveal whether it is due to a mischief or accident,” a police officer said.