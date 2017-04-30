Delhi’s ISBT model to be replicated in CM Yogi Adityanath’s hometown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Delhi’s ISBT model may soon be replicated in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home town Gorakhpur. Sources in the Delhi transport department said the UP Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh will soon visit the Maharana Pratap ISBT, an inter-state bus terminus here, to study the model.

A senior official said the Uttar Pradesh government wants to build a multi-facility ISBT in Gorakhpur district from where Adityanath has been a five-time Member of Parliament. Special Commissioner (transport) K K Dahiya confirmed the move but refused to divulge further details.

The Maharana Pratap ISBT had recently been renovated. According to the Delhi Transport department, the inter-state bus terminus has facilities on par with an airport.

The ISBT cater to buses going towards Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

It has an air-conditioned waiting lounge, a food court, glass lifts, separate AC lounge for women passengers, hotels to cater to visitors, a smooth integration with the neighbouring Metro station and a dedicated city bus network (DTC depot).

Apart from this, the ISBT has separate section for the parking of air-conditioned buses going outside Delhi. As per the plan, Delhi government will install GPS-enabled machine meant for informing the timing of departure of buses.

