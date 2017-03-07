Delhi’s electricity consumers see 85 per cent growth, shows survey

The number of electricity consumers in the national capital has registered a huge growth of 85.43 per cent in the past one decade, according to latest economic survey of Delhi released today. The total number of electricity consumers in Delhi stands at 52.62 lakh for 2015-16. Number of electricity consumers in Delhi has grown by 85.43 per cent during the last ten years, the survey. The electricity supply in Delhi increased from 23,537 million units in 2005-06 to 33,615 million units in 2015-16.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The peak demand increased from 3,626 MW in 2005-06 to 5,846 MW in 2015-16 as the power consumption recorded an annual growth of approximately 3.39 per cent, it stated.

The survey highlighted that the commercial losses in the city reduced significantly from 52 per cent in the pre-reform era to 12.15 per cent in 2015-16.

There are 8.75 lakh establishments operating in Delhi as per Sixth Economic Census conducted in 2013 and out of them only 1.42 per cent were in rural areas and 98.58 per cent in urban areas.