Delhi’s Blue Line Metro halts due to technical snag, commuters suffer

Metro services on the Blue Line – Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre – were affected on Saturday for around 45 minutes due to a technical glitch, causing hardship to commuters.

The snag occurred when the pantograph, which supplies power from the overhead wire to the train, got entangled in overhead equipment (OHE) of a train between Rajiv Chowk and R K Ashram section, while approaching Rajiv Chowk station at 9.20 am.

As a result, train services were regulated on Line-3 between 9.20 am to 10.05 am in short loop between Yamuna Bank and Noida/Vaishali, between Karol Bagh and Dwarka Sector-21 and in single line between Karol Bagh and Yamuna Bank section.

The Delhi Metro informed that the OHE team undertook the restoration work in affected section on down line and train was removed from service at 10.05 am, after which the train movement was restored.

The stations were witnessing festive rush on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

