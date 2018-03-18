Delhiites wake up to pleasant Sunday morning

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

It was a pleasant Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky will be partly cloudy with mist in the morning,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) told IANS. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 64 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius.

