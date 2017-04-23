Delhi’ites ready to join Modi’s development agenda: Tiwari

BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari

BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari today lauded the citizens for coming out for voting in MCD polls despite the hot weather, while exuding confidence that they have decided to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “journey” of development. The people have voted for the development agenda for a better Delhi and that despite the heatwave, he said.

“The results of MCD polls will come out on April 26 but the fervour with which people have voted, it is clear Delhi has decided to join the national development journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Tiwari, who could not vote in municipal elections, being a resident of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), boosted morale of party workers deployed for booth management at polling stations.

He attended a ‘hawan’ at his residence at North Avenue followed by a prayer at Valmiki temple at Mandir Marg in the morning.

Later in the day, he attended a meeting with party leaders at Delhi BJP office and made calls to presidents of district units to ensure maximum voting.

He also met party workers at several places in North and East Delhi area and joined a help desk at Vasundhara Enclave, distributing voters slip to BJP supporters.

