Woman falls off scooter that hit pothole, run over by tanker

A 30-year-old Delhi government school teacher died after she fell from her husband’s scooter, which had hit a pothole, and then got run over by an incoming tanker, in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. The incident took place on Friday afternoon and the tanker’s driver was arrested from the spot, police said, adding that he has been released on bail.

According to police, the victim, Usha, taught at a school in Shahbad Dairy and lived with her husband and children in Kanjhawala village. “The incident took place around 1.30 pm when the couple were heading home. Her husband appears to have lost balance on Kanjhawala Road. His scooty got stuck in a pothole filled with water, and his wife fell down,” a senior police officer said, adding that her husband also fell from the vehicle.

Before Usha could get up, she was run over by a water tanker that was right behind the scooter, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that though the driver of the water tanker had applied emergency brakes, he could not stop in time as the vehicle appeared to be speeding.

“The driver seems to have lost control. The victim came under the tyres and her head was crushed,” the officer said. Locals rushed to help her and informed police about the incident. After receiving a PCR call, police took the woman to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

“Doctors said Usha died due to head injuries and excessive bleeding. The body was preserved for a post-mortem examination and handed to her family on Saturday afternoon,” said the officer. Her husband was discharged after first-aid, and he gave his complaint to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) M N Tiwari said they have arrested the accused, who allegedly tried to escape after the accident. “We have also impounded his vehicle,” he said. An eyewitness, Suresh Kumar, said, “The pothole was flooded with water and nobody could have judged its depth.”

