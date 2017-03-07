Six Jamia Nagar homes demolished for Delhi Metro, residents cry foul

People whose homes were demolished, sit outside with their possessions in Jamia Nagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) People whose homes were demolished, sit outside with their possessions in Jamia Nagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

At least six semi-pucca homes and a newly-opened restaurant were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive to make way for Delhi Metro construction, in Jamia Nagar Monday. The DMRC said it had cleared a portion of the land in Tikona Park, where the Jamia Nagar Metro station is being constructed on the Janakpuri West-Kalindi Kunj line as part of the DMRC’s third phase. Three companies of police personnel, including paramilitary forces, were stationed in the area from 9 am to ensure law and order.

Police said four JCB cranes demolished semi-pucca JJ clusters and a two-month-old restaurant in the area, with the operation ending around 7.30 pm. The drive was peaceful and residents did not resist, police said.

Watch what else is making news

DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “The clearance was an execution of warrant of possession. The drive was conducted by the Delhi Metro and we assisted them. During the drive, some encroachments were removed, on orders from the court. All the mandated parameters were obeyed.” However, residents alleged that the Metro had given them no prior notice. Mohammad Arif, a car mechanic whose family was one of the six which saw their homes demolished, said they had been living there for the last 40 years and had documents to prove ownership of the land.

“The Delhi Metro was supposed to clear around 4,500 gaz of my six bigha patch, because the remaining 1,500 gaz does not belong to them, as specified by court orders. Despite me showing them court papers, the Delhi Metro demolished my holdings on the entire six bigha patch. They had given us no prior notice about the demolition,” alleged Arif, whose wife, sons and grandchildren will spend the night in the open, at least on Monday.