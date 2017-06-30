Review policy on domestic workers, Golf Club told

Tailin Lyngdoh (File) Tailin Lyngdoh (File)

Four days after a Khasi woman was told she looked like a “maid” and asked to leave a table at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), a joint statement by her and her employer has asked the Club to “review its policies and practices regarding domestic workers”, and to avoid “racial stereotyping”. Nivedita Barthakur-Sondhi, whose son’s governess, Tailin Lyngdoh, was asked to leave a lunch hosted by a member of the club last Sunday, said the non-official committee set up to probe the incident would serve “no constructive purpose”.

She also said such a committee set up at the behest of the DGC “may not manifest itself in the public eye to be independent and impartial”. “We think that any such inquiry by a non-official committee would be counter-productive and disrespectful to the due process that has been or will be initiated by governmental and quasi-judicial bodies under law,” Sondhi said in a statement. Sondhi said they had also submitted a statement giving their account of the incident to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

“We have already sent a statement giving our account of the said events to the minister. We will continue to co-operate with all governmental and quasi-judicial agencies in aiding the completion of the inquiry into this incident,” she added.

