One haircut case solved: Brothers pranked girl

Amid multiple reports of women’s hair being chopped off across Delhi-NCR, police on Friday said that in one of the cases, two boys had played a prank on their sister by cutting off her braid. Police said the 14-year-old was sleeping when the duo cut her hair. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said the incident was reported from Ambedkar Nagar on Friday afternoon. “The girl’s brother and cousin, aged 12, decided to play a prank on her by cutting off her hair. The girl’s parents have given this to us in writing,” he said.

Police said the girl’s family made a PCR call and local police reached the spot. The girl said she had come home from her aunt’s residence and decided to sleep for a while as she had a headache. When her 10-year-old brother came back from school, he ‘spotted’ that her braid had been cut off, the police had been told.

“Police questioned the family. When they asked the girl’s brother to tell them what happened, he broke down and said he and his cousin chopped their sister’s hair to scare her,” a police officer said. Police have again appealed to people to stay calm and avoid spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area lodged a complaint stating that her braid had been chopped off while she was sleeping. Police said the incident was reported from Chandanhula village. In her complaint, she told police that when she woke up on Friday morning, her braid fell on the ground. She told her son, who made a PCR call.

More such cases were reported on Thursday and Friday from Delhi and Haryana.

