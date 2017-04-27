MCD polls: RJD, JD (U) call for Opposition unity

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

Bihar’s ruling Grand Alliance partners, Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Wednesday reiterated their call for opposition unity to counter the BJP following its victory in the Delhi municipal elections. “If we (opposition) do not unite against the BJP, we will get similar results in coming polls,” said RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Janata Dal (United)’s Delhi in-charge Sanjay Jha said the win has to be a definite wave in favour of BJP in Delhi.

“After all, the party defeated double anti-incumbency and its dismal show in local governance. We had only three months to prepare for the MCD polls. Though we did not win any seat, we have done well in over 50 of the 96 seats we contested,’’ he said. Jha said his party got support from Purvanchal people but it was not enough to convert the support into wins.

Janata Dal (United) spokesman KC Tyagi said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was not disheartened and has asked the party cadre to keep a high morale for the battle ahead. He said it was high time for the Congress to take serious steps to unite non-BJP parties. “The Congress cannot win elections on its own and does not look open to alliances. This kind of politics will not work now.’’ Tyagi called for a Bihar-type alliance in the Gujarat and Karnataka Assembly polls. Tyagi said Nitish’s politics is now more relevant . “Nitish Kumar is the only answer to the politics of Narendra Modi with his known development face.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 4:26 am