Man held for ‘kidnapping and raping’ 13-year-old

Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl from Rohini. (Picture for representational purpose) Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl from Rohini. (Picture for representational purpose)

Delhi Police Saturday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl from Rohini. Police claimed the accused had confessed to taking the girl to Jammu, where he allegedly raped her.

According to police, the accused, Vishal alias Happy, lives in Rohini with his wife. Police said the girl is a student at a private school, and went missing from outside her home in Rohini on July 31. The incident was caught on CCTV, which showed two persons kidnapping the girl. Her family approached police and a case was registered.

Police started probing Vishal’s role as the girl’s family pointed them in his direction. “Police came to know that he had gone to Jammu. A team was sent to there, and they came to know that he had arrived with a girl and booked a hotel room. But he had left for Delhi by the time the team reached,” a senior officer said, adding that he was eventually traced to Delhi’s Pankha Road.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App