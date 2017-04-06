L-G Anil Baijal directs Delhi Police to check crime against women from North East regions

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to be more responsive towards crime against people, particularly women from the north-east. He said individual responsibility of officers, including SHOs, will be fixed if there were instances of targeted crime against people from these states residing in Delhi. The direction was issued at a meeting chaired by the Lt Governor to review the law and order situation in the city. The police informed Baijal about the action plan for assisting people from north-east region like providing basic spoken Hindi programmes in DU and JNU etc.

“Lt Governor alerted officers about hardships being faced by residents of Delhi from north east states, and cautioned them to be careful of any targeted crime against people from these states, particularly girls/women,” the LG office said in a statement. Special Commissioner (Women Safety) made a presentation to Baijal about various steps taken for women safety, use of CSR funds to increase employability of destitute and unskilled youths etc. The official also briefed the issues faced by residents of Delhi belonging to north eastern states, it added.

