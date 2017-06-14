Install high-mast lights in parks, public toilets for women’s safety: LG Anil Baijal

“He directed to consider installation of high-mast lights especially in parks and public toilets as these are highly vulnerable areas and these lights cannot be easily damaged by miscreants,” the LG office said in a statement. ( File Photo) “He directed to consider installation of high-mast lights especially in parks and public toilets as these are highly vulnerable areas and these lights cannot be easily damaged by miscreants,” the LG office said in a statement. ( File Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed authorities to consider installation of high-mast lights in “highly vulnerable areas”, especially in parks and public toilets for women’s safety. He also directed that GPS devices be properly installed, operated and maintained in public transport vehicles, and ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in DTC and cluster buses. The Lt Governor issued a slew of directions while chairing the third meeting of the ‘Task Force on Women Safety Issues’ at Raj Niwas here.

“He directed to consider installation of high-mast lights especially in parks and public toilets as these are highly vulnerable areas and these lights cannot be easily damaged by miscreants,” the LG office said in a statement. uring the meeting, the LG was informed by the South MCD Commissioner that out of 10,000 identified darks spots, 7,000 have been illuminated and the remaining will be done by the end of July.

The public works department has undertaken illumination of dark spots in the municipal jurisdiction of EDMC and North DMC. Eighty percent of the work has already been completed. According to the statement from the LG office, Baijal was informed by the Special CP (Women&Safety) that one PCR van per square km is under operation and the response time is well within six minutes.

A proposal for 541 PCR vans with adequate number of staff is being considered, it stated.The Principal Secretary (Home) informed that certain issues under the Delhi Poison Possession Sale Rules are to be settled regarding the open sale of acid in wholesale markets.

