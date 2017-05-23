Infant’s finger crushed at Gurgaon daycare

Anaya will undergo another surgery, Thursday. Express Anaya will undergo another surgery, Thursday. Express

The parents of a nine-month-old infant are contemplating registering an FIR against the daycare centre where they send their daughter, after a caregiver allegedly closed a door on her finger last week, crushing it in the process. The incident took place on May 19, less than an hour after the couple dropped off their child at the Intellitots Daycare Centre in Gurgaon. “We dropped off our daughter, Anaya, around 10 am. A little while later, we received a call that an emergency had happened and we should rush back,” said Nikhil Rastogi, the child’s father.

Rastogi alleged that upon reaching the daycare, they found their daughter crying and the ring finger of her left hand bleeding profusely. The child was admitted to Medanta The Medicity, where a major surgery was performed the same night. “There will be another surgery on Thursday, and the procedure may have to be repeated once or twice a week for the next six weeks. It is still unclear whether doctors will be able to save our baby’s finger,” Rastogi said. The couple alleged that when they asked officials at the daycare centre for CCTV footage of the time of the incident, they were told it was unavailable as the camera had been “unplugged accidentally”.

“We are planning to register a police complaint tomorrow. Our daughter has just been discharged from hospital, and we are focusing on her for today,” Rastogi told The Indian Express over the phone on Monday. Officials at the daycare centre also confirmed that the footage was unavailable, but attributed it to a “technical problem”. Pooja Goyal, founder of Intellitots Daycare Centre, said the centre was willing to shoulder the cost of the child’s medical procedures. “We are also in shock. We have been running this centre for 9 years, and this is the first such incident. The caregiver involved is fully-trained and has been working with us for four years,” she said.

