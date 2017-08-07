Harassed for years, woman uses social media for justice

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

After facing sexual harassment for almost four years, a first-year undergraduate student’s FIR on July 10 led to threats of “kidnapping” and “acid attacks” from the accused. The 20-year-old then took to social media, imploring the Uttar Pradesh police, the Chief Minister and Prime Minister to take action, spurring the police into action.

The FIR in the case was lodged at the Jharcha police station in Dadri, under IPC Section 354 (sexual harassment) and the SC/ST Act, said the police. In 2013, the victim was a student of Class X at a government school in Dadri. That year, a 42-year-old man, who was married to an employee of the NTPC, allegedly began harassing her.

“He used to sexually harass me when I was studying in Class X. I was a child then and did not say anything about the harassment,” she said. She moved to Aligarh in 2015 where, she said, “I took admission in a medical college”.

However, while she was pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S.) from Aligarh, her 42-year-old stalker had reached her campus, she alleged. “Somehow he managed to get details about me from the college office. He started following me around and once again attempted to sexually harass me,” she said.

In her complaint, she maintained that “the man would follow her around and make inappropriate and lewd comments”. Due to the harassment, it was difficult for her to get out of college, as well as her village, the girl maintained in her complaint.

Piyush Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent (Dadri), said, “In December 2016, the accused had gone to Aligarh. We are investigating the case. Initially the case wasn’t registered under sections of the SC/ST Act. But now those sections have been added. Her statement has been recorded before a magistrate under CrPC Section 164.”

However, after the case was finally registered in the matter last month, she said that the harassment became “life threatening”. This led her to take to the social media to implore all authorities. She maintained that “he is threatening to throw acid on me or kidnap me.” A senior police officer said, “This is a very grave matter. There have been no arrests in the case yet. But we are going through the CCTV footage from the college campus, along with her statements, in order to ascertain the exact sequence of events.”

